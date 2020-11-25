B-Roll 1-228th Aviation Regiment Transports Humanitarian Aid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, with the 1-228th Aviation Regiment assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), members of the Honduran military, members of the Honduras National Police, and Honduran volunteers unload humanitarian aid from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at a soccer field in Belen Gualcho, Ocotepeque, Honduras, Nov. 25, 2020. The 1-228th Aviation Regiment has the capability to provide aviation support operations throughout Central America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Scoggin)