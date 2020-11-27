Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear, North Carolina

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    The Coast Guard assisted in the rescue of three mariners after their vessel began to take on water approximately 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Nov. 27, 2020. An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina launched and successfully dropped a life raft to the mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774326
    VIRIN: 201127-G-XD768-0001
    Filename: DOD_108079309
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Coast Guard

