Coast Guard, Good Samaritan rescue 3 from sinking vessel near Cape Fear, North Carolina

The Coast Guard assisted in the rescue of three mariners after their vessel began to take on water approximately 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Nov. 27, 2020. An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina launched and successfully dropped a life raft to the mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)