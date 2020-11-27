U.S. Air Force nurses train in order to integrate into Trinity Hospital, in Minot, North Dakota, Nov. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774325
|VIRIN:
|201127-A-WX809-853
|Filename:
|DOD_108079306
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force nurses train in order to integrate into Trinity Hospital, Minot, N.D., by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT