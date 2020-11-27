Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force nurses train in order to integrate into Trinity Hospital, Minot, N.D.

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Air Force nurses train in order to integrate into Trinity Hospital, in Minot, North Dakota, Nov. 27, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774325
    VIRIN: 201127-A-WX809-853
    Filename: DOD_108079306
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Air Force nurses train in order to integrate into Trinity Hospital, Minot, N.D., by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS

    COVID-19

