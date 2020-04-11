Join Chaplain Jermaine Mulley as he joins @ArmyChaplainCorps to #PrayForAmerica and for our community.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774318
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-JK506-469
|Filename:
|DOD_108079073
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING praying for America, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT