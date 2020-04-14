Interview of Chicago native Cpl. Jazmynn L. Owens, a human resource specialist with 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 07:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|774313
|VIRIN:
|200516-A-CE061-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108078965
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, This is my squad, by MAJ Lindsay Roman and SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
