    Thanksgiving 2020

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess 

    Communication Directorate             

    November 26 marked Thanksgiving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 00:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774306
    VIRIN: 201126-M-UN760-120
    Filename: DOD_108078870
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving 2020, by LCpl Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving

