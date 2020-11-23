Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Community Outreach

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    MSG Tyrone Barrow, a 92G (Food Service Specialist), along with other senior leaders within 25ID support the community through home-cooked meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Community Outreach, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    INDOPACOM

