Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Fort Lee Thanksgiving B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    2020 Fort Lee Thanksgiving B-Roll

    More than 5,500 Soldiers ate a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 in the dining facilities at Fort Lee, Virginia. The kitchens across post served about 2,000 pounds each of turkey and ham, 1,800 pounds of prime rib, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 500 pounds of Salmon, 250 gallons of macaroni and cheese, and 350 pies and other holiday mainstays were served.

    B-Roll video with an interview with Richard Bennett, food program manager for Logistics Readiness Center-Lee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774298
    VIRIN: 201126-A-RO653-100
    PIN: 201126
    Filename: DOD_108078796
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Fort Lee Thanksgiving B-Roll, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Lee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT