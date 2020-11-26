2020 Fort Lee Thanksgiving B-Roll
More than 5,500 Soldiers ate a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 in the dining facilities at Fort Lee, Virginia. The kitchens across post served about 2,000 pounds each of turkey and ham, 1,800 pounds of prime rib, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 500 pounds of Salmon, 250 gallons of macaroni and cheese, and 350 pies and other holiday mainstays were served.
B-Roll video with an interview with Richard Bennett, food program manager for Logistics Readiness Center-Lee.
