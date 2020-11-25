Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    434th FA Brigade Army vs Navy Spirit Video HD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Buxton 

    77th Army Band

    434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma gives a shout out for the 2020 Army vs Navy Football Game.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774293
    VIRIN: 201125-A-IN640-835
    Filename: DOD_108078745
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 434th FA Brigade Army vs Navy Spirit Video HD, by SSG Joshua Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Army

    TAGS

    ARMYNAVY2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT