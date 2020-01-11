Operation Sea Guardian patrols the Mediterranean Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Sea Guardian, NATO’s ongoing effort to counter illegal activity in the Mediterranean Sea and enhance maritime situational awareness, is currently underway with Bulgaria, Spain and the United Kingdom contributing forces.



The UK Royal Navy flagship HMS Albion and the supporting ship RFA Lyme Bay are working with the Bulgarian Navy frigate BGS Smeli, the Spanish Navy frigate ESPS Cristóbal Colón and the Spanish Navy replenishment ship ESPS Patiño – which currently comprise NATO’s Standing Maritime Group Two – to curb terrorism, smuggling and illegal trafficking.



Footage includes shots of Allied ships underway.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) AERIAL SHOT – UK ROYAL NAVY AMPHIBIOUS TRANSPORT DOCK HMS ALBION UNDERWAY

2. (00:05) WIDE SHOT – SHIPS SAILING IN SINGLE FILE

3. (00:14) SPANISH REPLENISHMENT SHIP ESPS PATIÑO TRAILING SPANISH FRIGATE ESPS CRISTÓBAL COLÓN

4. (00:20) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH NAVY SH-3 SEA KING HELICOPTER DEPARTING HMS ALBION AS SAILORS WAVE

5. (00:26) WIDE SHOT – ESPS PATIÑO UNDERWAY

6. (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESPS CRISTÓBAL COLÓN UNDERWAY

7. (00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULGARIAN FRIGATE BGS SMELI UNDERWAY



