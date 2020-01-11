Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sea Guardian patrols the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.01.2020

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    Operation Sea Guardian, NATO’s ongoing effort to counter illegal activity in the Mediterranean Sea and enhance maritime situational awareness, is currently underway with Bulgaria, Spain and the United Kingdom contributing forces.

    The UK Royal Navy flagship HMS Albion and the supporting ship RFA Lyme Bay are working with the Bulgarian Navy frigate BGS Smeli, the Spanish Navy frigate ESPS Cristóbal Colón and the Spanish Navy replenishment ship ESPS Patiño – which currently comprise NATO’s Standing Maritime Group Two – to curb terrorism, smuggling and illegal trafficking.

    Footage includes shots of Allied ships underway.

    SHOTLIST

    1. (00:00) AERIAL SHOT – UK ROYAL NAVY AMPHIBIOUS TRANSPORT DOCK HMS ALBION UNDERWAY
    2. (00:05) WIDE SHOT – SHIPS SAILING IN SINGLE FILE
    3. (00:14) SPANISH REPLENISHMENT SHIP ESPS PATIÑO TRAILING SPANISH FRIGATE ESPS CRISTÓBAL COLÓN
    4. (00:20) WIDE SHOT – SPANISH NAVY SH-3 SEA KING HELICOPTER DEPARTING HMS ALBION AS SAILORS WAVE
    5. (00:26) WIDE SHOT – ESPS PATIÑO UNDERWAY
    6. (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESPS CRISTÓBAL COLÓN UNDERWAY
    7. (00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – BULGARIAN FRIGATE BGS SMELI UNDERWAY

    ###

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.26.2020 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    NATO

