Sill police make child's birthday special

Today we are thankful for little acts of kindness that make a big difference in someone else's life. C Team of the Fort Sill Police Department has made it part of their mission to help those they protect celebrate birthdays and other special events.
They recently stopped what they were doing to wish Charlotte Shinsako a happy fifth birthday, despite the icy conditions of that day.
Officer Vaidehe Shah-Sellars started the tradition within C Team by making one child's birthday special last year.
“They were given a mission to get involved in the community and they really did it. They went full bore,” said Chief Scott Cox, Fort Sill Police chief.
The Shinsako family said this is not the first time the officers have made an event special for them. Their oldest daughter's high school graduation ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, but several police still went out of their way to congratulate her and other students to make it memorable.
Happy Thanksgiving.
#PeopleFirst
#WinningMatters
#SelflessService
#MilitaryFamilyAppreciationMonth
