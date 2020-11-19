Sill police make child's birthday special

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774266" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today we are thankful for little acts of kindness that make a big difference in someone else's life. C Team of the Fort Sill Police Department has made it part of their mission to help those they protect celebrate birthdays and other special events.



They recently stopped what they were doing to wish Charlotte Shinsako a happy fifth birthday, despite the icy conditions of that day.



Officer Vaidehe Shah-Sellars started the tradition within C Team by making one child's birthday special last year.



“They were given a mission to get involved in the community and they really did it. They went full bore,” said Chief Scott Cox, Fort Sill Police chief.



The Shinsako family said this is not the first time the officers have made an event special for them. Their oldest daughter's high school graduation ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, but several police still went out of their way to congratulate her and other students to make it memorable.



Happy Thanksgiving.



#PeopleFirst

#WinningMatters

#SelflessService

#MilitaryFamilyAppreciationMonth