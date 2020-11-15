Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Psychological Operations Group 2020 Virtual Change of Command Ceremony

    TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Incoming Commander of the U.S. Army Reserve's 2nd Psychological Operations Group, Col. James C. Slaughter, receives the guidon from outgoing Commander, Brig. Gen. Andree G. Carter during a virtual change-of-command Nov. 15, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774262
    VIRIN: 141212-A-IO181-148
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108078545
    Length: 00:18:04
    Location: TWINSBURG, OH, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    2nd Psychological Operations Group

