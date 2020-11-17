Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 USACAPOC(A) Holiday Greetings Safety Message

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey C. Coggin speaks about safely enjoying this holiday season, looking out for your battle buddies, updating PHA/MEDPROS and COVID-19 Safety.

    This work, 2020 USACAPOC(A) Holiday Greetings Safety Message, by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

