Joint Task Force-Bravo members rescued 53 Hondurans from a mountain near Tegucigalpita, Honduras, Nov. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774258
|VIRIN:
|201124-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078473
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo rescues 53 Hondurans, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT