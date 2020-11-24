Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo rescues 53 Hondurans

    HONDURAS

    11.24.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo members rescued 53 Hondurans from a mountain near Tegucigalpita, Honduras, Nov. 24, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774258
    VIRIN: 201124-F-SC126-7001
    Filename: DOD_108078473
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: HN

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Jael Laborn
    Hurricane Iota

