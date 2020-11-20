The 176th Wing command group sends seasons greetings and words of encouragement during challenging times.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 18:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|774257
|VIRIN:
|201120-O-ZY202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078466
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 176th Wing Command Group shares Holiday Message, by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT