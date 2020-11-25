Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a holiday message to the Department of the Navy. Of the many reasons the American people pause to give thanks this holiday season – at the top of the list will always be you. Whether you are home for the holidays, gathering from a safe virtual distance, or dining with your shipmates, I want to wish all of our Sailors, Marines, Department of the Navy civilians, and families a happy and healthy holiday season. May God bless you all.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774247
|VIRIN:
|201125-N-PM193-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078444
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SECNAV Holiday Message, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT