    SECNAV Holiday Message

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a holiday message to the Department of the Navy. Of the many reasons the American people pause to give thanks this holiday season – at the top of the list will always be you. Whether you are home for the holidays, gathering from a safe virtual distance, or dining with your shipmates, I want to wish all of our Sailors, Marines, Department of the Navy civilians, and families a happy and healthy holiday season. May God bless you all.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774247
    VIRIN: 201125-N-PM193-001
    Filename: DOD_108078444
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DC, US

    This work, SECNAV Holiday Message, by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

