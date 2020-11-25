SECNAV Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774247" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a holiday message to the Department of the Navy. Of the many reasons the American people pause to give thanks this holiday season – at the top of the list will always be you. Whether you are home for the holidays, gathering from a safe virtual distance, or dining with your shipmates, I want to wish all of our Sailors, Marines, Department of the Navy civilians, and families a happy and healthy holiday season. May God bless you all.