Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis AFB Honor Guard b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Honor Guard at Travis Air Force Base, California, trains its
    newest members Sept. 21 - 25 at the unit's building on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774246
    VIRIN: 201001-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108078443
    Length: 00:14:44
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Honor Guard b-roll, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT