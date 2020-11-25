Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessel rescue 5 from sinking fishing vessel 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew drops a liferaft to the crew of the Miss Lena after their vessel began taking on water and sinking approximately 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020. The fishing vessel Morning Star, a sister ship, arrived on scene and safely recovered all five crewmembers from the liferaft. (U.S. Coast Guard video)