Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessel rescue 5 from sinking fishing vessel 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew drops a liferaft to the crew of the Miss Lena after their vessel began taking on water and sinking approximately 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020. The fishing vessel Morning Star, a sister ship, arrived on scene and safely recovered all five crewmembers from the liferaft. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|11.25.2020
|11.25.2020 15:21
|B-Roll
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
