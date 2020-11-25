Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan vessel rescue 5 from sinking fishing vessel 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew drops a liferaft to the crew of the Miss Lena after their vessel began taking on water and sinking approximately 180 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020. The fishing vessel Morning Star, a sister ship, arrived on scene and safely recovered all five crewmembers from the liferaft. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Sector Houston-Galveston

