VING observes National American Indian Heritage Month

Happy National American Indian Heritage Month 2020
The Virgin Islands National Guard provides observances like this to better understand how a diverse organization maintains operational readiness through cultural awareness while developing adaptive leaders.
We celebrate American Indian Heritage Month throughout November to learn about the culture, contributions, and role Indians played in shaping our country.
