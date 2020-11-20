VING observes National American Indian Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy National American Indian Heritage Month 2020



The Virgin Islands National Guard provides observances like this to better understand how a diverse organization maintains operational readiness through cultural awareness while developing adaptive leaders.



We celebrate American Indian Heritage Month throughout November to learn about the culture, contributions, and role Indians played in shaping our country.