U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daishawn Burley, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability technician demonstrates how he stays fit during the COVID-19 Pandemic, June 3, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774219
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-NO696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108078245
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staying fit during COVID-19, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT