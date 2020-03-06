Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying fit during COVID-19

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daishawn Burley, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability technician demonstrates how he stays fit during the COVID-19 Pandemic, June 3, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774219
    VIRIN: 200603-F-NO696-1001
    Filename: DOD_108078245
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Staying fit during COVID-19, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical fitness
    PT
    3NOX6
    COVID-19

