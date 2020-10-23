VMFA(AW)-224 Ordnance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 (VMFA(AW)-224), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, load, unload, and prepare ordnance for training aboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, California on Oct. 23, 2020. VMFA(AW)-224 is participating in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-21 and Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 to further hone the squadron’s ability to operate as a cohesive unit while forward deployed in support of our nation’s objectives.