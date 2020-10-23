Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA(AW)-224 Ordnance

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Buss 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marines with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224 (VMFA(AW)-224), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, load, unload, and prepare ordnance for training aboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, California on Oct. 23, 2020. VMFA(AW)-224 is participating in Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-21 and Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 to further hone the squadron’s ability to operate as a cohesive unit while forward deployed in support of our nation’s objectives.

    TAGS

    bombs
    F/A-18
    Ordnance
    WTI
    VMFA(AW)-224
    ITX

