A short video produced for social media to promote the upcoming Virtual LEGO Brick by Brick shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. This particular video focuses on a LEGO ship model of USS Monitor, and includes organic b-roll captured in the museum's Civil War gallery of the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia. More information about their Virtual LEGO Event for 2021 can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 14:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774215
|VIRIN:
|201125-N-TG517-078
|Filename:
|DOD_108078216
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video, Version 3, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
