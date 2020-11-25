Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video, Version 3

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A short video produced for social media to promote the upcoming Virtual LEGO Brick by Brick shipbuilding event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. This particular video focuses on a LEGO ship model of USS Monitor, and includes organic b-roll captured in the museum's Civil War gallery of the ironclads USS Monitor and CSS Virginia. More information about their Virtual LEGO Event for 2021 can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774215
    VIRIN: 201125-N-TG517-078
    Filename: DOD_108078216
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video, Version 3, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS

