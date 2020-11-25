185th Air Refueling Wing earns Outstanding Unit Award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



b-roll video shows activity on the 185th ARW flight line on November 25, 2020.



Script information:



The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing recently learned that they have been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for their efforts during 2019.



The award is earned by units like the 185th for exceptionally meritorious service to the mission of the United States Air Force. This is the fourth year in a row the unit has earned this award.



The citation mentions the unit’s high operations tempo that included thousands of flying hours. The award cited the unit’s recruiting and retention efforts that led to maintaining 100% manning in 2019.



During the 2019 evaluation period the 185th Medical Group’s humanitarian efforts were also highlighted. Medical personal were part of the Innovative readiness training exercise in Puerto Rico where they provided care to over 9000 people during the two week exercise.



With the New Year, the Wing’s tasking’s have not let up. During 2020 members of the 185th were part the natural disaster response where they assisted with debris cleanup operations in Cedar Rapids following the derecho wind storm. Unit members were also activate throughout the spring and summer months where they provided support for the TestIowa COVID-19 test initiative.



The western Iowa based Air National Guard unit has over 900 full and part time members. The main mission of the unit is flying and maintaining the KC-135R Sratotanker mid-air refueling aircraft as well as the test and evaluation mission in Fort Dodge.





Sioux City, Iowa



Colonel Stephanie Samenus

185th ARW Vice Wing Commander