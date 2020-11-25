Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HCD Recruiting Video

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The Horse Cavalry Detachment is looking to recruit Troopers to join their team. Troopers are encouraged to apply for this prestigious position and chosen through a unique selection process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774208
    VIRIN: 201125-A-UU257-392
    Filename: DOD_108078168
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HCD Recruiting Video, by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruiting
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    HCD

