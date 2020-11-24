Food Distribution at Crown Complex

Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday, North Carolina National Guard and Second Harvest Food Bank distribute food to North Carolina residents. Vehicles lined up early in the morning of November 24th to receive fresh produce and a hen at Crown Complex in Fayetteville.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774207
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-AS768-367
|Filename:
|DOD_108078167
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
