Food Distribution at Crown Complex

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774207" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday, North Carolina National Guard and Second Harvest Food Bank distribute food to North Carolina residents. Vehicles lined up early in the morning of November 24th to receive fresh produce and a hen at Crown Complex in Fayetteville.