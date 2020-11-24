Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Distribution at Crown Complex

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday, North Carolina National Guard and Second Harvest Food Bank distribute food to North Carolina residents. Vehicles lined up early in the morning of November 24th to receive fresh produce and a hen at Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

    Fayetteville
    Thanksgiving
    food distribution
    NCNG
    COVID-19

