156th Communications Flight, System Checker Plus

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Vega, a cyber security specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks about System Checker Plus, a software created along with Senior Airman Carolos Lopez, to assist help desk personnel, server administrators and cybersecurity, Nov. 17, 2020. Vega and Lopez are competing for the Air Force Spark Tank competition with System Checker Plus. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

