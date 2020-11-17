156th Communications Flight, System Checker Plus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Vega, a cyber security specialist with the 156th Communications Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks about System Checker Plus, a software created along with Senior Airman Carolos Lopez, to assist help desk personnel, server administrators and cybersecurity, Nov. 17, 2020. Vega and Lopez are competing for the Air Force Spark Tank competition with System Checker Plus. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)