    B-1B Lancer returns home to Ellsworth AFB

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Ward 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B1-B Lancer from Ellsworth AFB participated in a joint exercise in the Indo-Pacific region on November 12th, 2020. This captures their return to Ellsworth AFB, SD.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774160
    VIRIN: 201113-F-PC759-1001
    Filename: DOD_108077717
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer returns home to Ellsworth AFB, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ellsworth
    b-1
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force

