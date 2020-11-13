A B1-B Lancer from Ellsworth AFB participated in a joint exercise in the Indo-Pacific region on November 12th, 2020. This captures their return to Ellsworth AFB, SD.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774160
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-PC759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077717
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer returns home to Ellsworth AFB, by A1C Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
