Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guest Speaker Naval Information Forces Force Master Chief David Carter - Chief Heritage Weeks Online

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Nov. 24. 2020) Naval Information Forces Force Master Chief David Carter talks to the Chief Petty Officer selects for the Chief Heritage Weeks Online video series. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. For more than 20 years, Sailors selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer have come to USS Constitution in Boston, Mass. to spend a week living aboard Old Ironsides, immersed in naval heritage. These chief selects are joined by senior Navy mentors—chiefs, senior chiefs and master chiefs from around the Fleet—to train in the same skills as 19th century Sailors and foster meaningful leadership development. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USS Constitution has continued this tradition and training in the virtual space in order to adhere to Navy health and safety standards. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774159
    VIRIN: 201124-N-YT019-0008
    Filename: DOD_108077715
    Length: 00:18:13
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guest Speaker Naval Information Forces Force Master Chief David Carter - Chief Heritage Weeks Online, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Sailor USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT