Mitchell Hall Dedication

U.S. service members and family attend the Mitchell Hall Rededication at The Basic School aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Nov. 20, 2020. The commemoration of Mitchell Hall is to honor the legacy of U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Frank N. Mitchell, 1st Marine Division, 7th Marines, 1st Battalion, Company A commander. Mitchell was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during a firefight in the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)