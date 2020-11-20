Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mitchell Hall Dedication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service members and family attend the Mitchell Hall Rededication at The Basic School aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Nov. 20, 2020. The commemoration of Mitchell Hall is to honor the legacy of U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Frank N. Mitchell, 1st Marine Division, 7th Marines, 1st Battalion, Company A commander. Mitchell was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during a firefight in the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774147
    VIRIN: 201120-M-KK207-001
    Filename: DOD_108077606
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: ROARING SPRINGS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitchell Hall Dedication, by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CommStrat
    Mitchell Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT