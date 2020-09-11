Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry (CMM/EMM)
Twenty four U.S. Army Chaplains and religious affairs specialists participated in this program - the first of its kind in theater - which gives training to ministry personnel on their role during a combat.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774146
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-MC340-326
|Filename:
|DOD_108077603
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMM EMM Training, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
