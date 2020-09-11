Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald and Sgt. John Todd

    7th Army Training Command

    Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry (CMM/EMM)
    Twenty four U.S. Army Chaplains and religious affairs specialists participated in this program - the first of its kind in theater - which gives training to ministry personnel on their role during a combat.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMM EMM Training, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Chaplains
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    7ATC

