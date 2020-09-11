CMM EMM Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry (CMM/EMM)

Twenty four U.S. Army Chaplains and religious affairs specialists participated in this program - the first of its kind in theater - which gives training to ministry personnel on their role during a combat.