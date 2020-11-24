Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment Turkey Drop

    ESCHENBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 91st Cavalry participated in this year's turkey drop, donating canned goods to their sister city, Eschenbach, Germany. The Squadron jump was cancelled due to the weather but it didn't stop the giving. The mayor of Eschenbach, Marcus Gradl, looked on as soldiers donated to such a great cause.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774144
    VIRIN: 201124-A-MC340-756
    Filename: DOD_108077592
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ESCHENBACH, BY, DE 

    This work, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment Turkey Drop, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey drop

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Turkey Drop

