1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment Turkey Drop

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774144" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 91st Cavalry participated in this year's turkey drop, donating canned goods to their sister city, Eschenbach, Germany. The Squadron jump was cancelled due to the weather but it didn't stop the giving. The mayor of Eschenbach, Marcus Gradl, looked on as soldiers donated to such a great cause.