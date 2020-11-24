The 91st Cavalry participated in this year's turkey drop, donating canned goods to their sister city, Eschenbach, Germany. The Squadron jump was cancelled due to the weather but it didn't stop the giving. The mayor of Eschenbach, Marcus Gradl, looked on as soldiers donated to such a great cause.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774144
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-MC340-756
|Filename:
|DOD_108077592
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ESCHENBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment Turkey Drop, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS
