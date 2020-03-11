Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Securing Weapons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A Grand Forks AFB airman shares their story about the importance of properly securing weapons and how it affects not only your safety, but also the safety of those around you.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 11:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 774143
    VIRIN: 201103-F-VY761-415
    Filename: DOD_108077584
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing Weapons, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Grand Forks
    319 RW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT