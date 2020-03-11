A Grand Forks AFB airman shares their story about the importance of properly securing weapons and how it affects not only your safety, but also the safety of those around you.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 11:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|774143
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-VY761-415
|Filename:
|DOD_108077584
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Securing Weapons, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT