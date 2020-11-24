Aft Magazine - Chief Heritage Weeks Online

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BOSTON (Nov. 24. 2020) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jason Wyatt gives an overview of the aft magazine station for the Chief Heritage Weeks Online video series. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. For more than 20 years, Sailors selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer have come to USS Constitution in Boston, Mass. to spend a week living aboard Old Ironsides, immersed in naval heritage. These chief selects are joined by senior Navy mentors—chiefs, senior chiefs and master chiefs from around the Fleet—to train in the same skills as 19th century Sailors and foster meaningful leadership development. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USS Constitution has continued this tradition and training in the virtual space in order to adhere to Navy health and safety standards. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)