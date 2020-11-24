Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Federal Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Chief of Public and Governmental Affairs, talks about the importance of donating to the Combined Federal Campaign and encourages members to take the opportunity to donate to vetted charities. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 08:56
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    combined federal campaign
    CFC

