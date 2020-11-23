Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Up Your Sleeves: 56 HMU

    ITALY

    11.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of RUYS, Brig. Gen. Bailey and CMSgt Beasley perform rotor smoothing on an HH-60 alongside Airmen from the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit. This process ensures a smooth ride for crew members as they do rescue work.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774107
    VIRIN: 201125-F-JH747-0001
    Filename: DOD_108077410
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Up Your Sleeves: 56 HMU, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

