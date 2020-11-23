On this episode of RUYS, Brig. Gen. Bailey and CMSgt Beasley perform rotor smoothing on an HH-60 alongside Airmen from the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit. This process ensures a smooth ride for crew members as they do rescue work.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 07:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774107
|VIRIN:
|201125-F-JH747-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077410
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Roll Up Your Sleeves: 56 HMU, by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT