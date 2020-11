Royal Canadian Air Force bolsters NATO air policing in Romania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS:



The Royal Canadian Air Force has been flying NATO Air Policing missions alongside the Romanian Air Force safeguarding the airspace since September 2020 with a detachment of CF-188 fighters based at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base. Canada is part of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing effort, in which Allies send interceptors to priority areas like the Black Sea region. This improves NATO’s capability to ensure that air traffic over and around the Alliance remains safe and secure. Personnel take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks while in close proximity and social distancing where possible. Footage includes shots of Canadian CF-188 Hornets, Romanian MiG-21 Fishbeds and Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcons in action over Romania and the Black Sea region.



SHOTLIST:



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN CF-188 HORNET STRIKE FIGHTER TOWED OUT OF HANGAR 2. (00:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – CANADIAN AICRAFT TECHNICIANS CONDUCT MAINTENANCE AND PRE-FLIGHT CHECK ON CF-188 HORNET 3. (01:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – CF-188 HORNETS TAXIING AND TAKING OFF AT MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE IN ROMANIA 4. (02:26) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – CF-188 HORNETS IN THE AIR 5. (02:37) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – VIEW OF CF-188 HORNETS FROM OTHER AICRAFT 6. (02:43) MEDIUM SHOT – PILOT IN COCKPIT OF CF-188 HORNET 7. (02:52) WIDE SHOT – POINT OF VIEW OF CF-188 HORNET PILOT 8. (02:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – CF-188 HORNET LANDING 9. (03:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – CF-188 HORNETS PARKING AND CONDUCTING POST-FLIGHT CHECKS 10. (03:28) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN PILOT CONDUCTING A PRE-FLIGHT CHECK ON F-16 FIGHTING FALCON 11. (03:32) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN F-16 TAKING OFF 12. (03:40) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN F-16 PILOT FROM ANOTHER AICRAFT POINT OF VIEW 13. (03:43) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN F-16 LANDING 14. (03:47) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN F-16 PARKING AND CONDUCTING POST-FLIGHT CHECKS 15. (04:08) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN AIRCRAFT TECHNICIANS CONDUCT MAINTENANCE ON ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER 16. (04:33) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER PILOTS GETTING READY AND BOARDING AIRCRAFT 17. (05:01) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER LAST CHECK-UPS 18. (05:16) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER TAXIING AND TAKING OFF 19. (05:45) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – VIEW OF ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER FROM OTHER AIRCRAFT 20. (05:48) VARIOUS SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN MIG-21 FIGHTER PARKING AND CONDUCTING POST-FLIGHT CHECKS 21. (06:12) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN AICRAFT TECHNICIANS CONDUCT MAINTENANCE AND FLIGHT CHECK ON AN IAR-330 PUMA HELICOPTER 22. (06:21) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTER IN FLIGHT 23. (06:29) WIDE SHOT (NO SOUND) – ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTER LANDING ###