    Team Kirtland celebrates Thanksgiving

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, gives a message to the installation to encourage a safe Thanksgiving holiday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 02:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 774077
    VIRIN: 201119-F-AR051-548
    Filename: DOD_108077175
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kirtland celebrates Thanksgiving, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safe
    thanksgiving
    psa
    team kirtland
    covid-19

