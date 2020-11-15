Seal Pose Stretch – Fitness Workout

201115-N-FQ994-021 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 15, 2020) Learn how to properly perform the seal pose with this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The seal pose stretch will target your abdomen and back. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 00:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774068
|VIRIN:
|201115-N-FQ994-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108077135
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
