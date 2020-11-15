Banded Knee Extension – Fitness Workout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201115-N-FQ994-010 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 15, 2020) Learn how to properly perform a banded knee extension with this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The banded knee extension will help you strengthen your thigh and shin muscles. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)