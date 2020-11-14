Pillar Bridge with Arm Lift – Fitness Workout

201114-N-FQ994-011 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 14, 2020) Learn how to properly perform a pillar bridge with arm lift during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The pillar bridge with arm lift exercise will target your abs, shoulders, and lower back muscles. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
