U.S. Customs and Border Protection Simplified Arrival at CBX

CBP processes travelers entering the United States at the Cross Border Xpress using the Simplified Arrival system. CBX is a passenger processing terminal in Otay Mesa, CA with an access bridge connected directly to the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, MX.



Video by Mani Albrecht

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Office of Public Affairs

Visual Communications Division