    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Simplified Arrival at CBX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP processes travelers entering the United States at the Cross Border Xpress using the Simplified Arrival system. CBX is a passenger processing terminal in Otay Mesa, CA with an access bridge connected directly to the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, MX.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774018
    VIRIN: 201120-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108077038
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Office of Field Operations
    USCBP
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Simplified Arrival
    Cross Border Express

