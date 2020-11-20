CBP processes travelers entering the United States at the Cross Border Xpress using the Simplified Arrival system. CBX is a passenger processing terminal in Otay Mesa, CA with an access bridge connected directly to the Tijuana International Airport in Tijuana, MX.
Video by Mani Albrecht
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Office of Public Affairs
Visual Communications Division
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774018
|VIRIN:
|201120-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077038
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Simplified Arrival at CBX, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
