United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) present the 2020 Go Army Beat Navy Spirit Video.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 19:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774012
|VIRIN:
|201124-O-HX733-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108076918
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USASOAC ArmyNavy2020 Spirit Video, by Michael Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT