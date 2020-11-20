Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Joshua Miller 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities. (Air Force video by Joshua Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774011
    VIRIN: 201120-F-NW938-9001
    Filename: DOD_108076917
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    This work, Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration, by Joshua Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer

