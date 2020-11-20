Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration

A B-1B Lancer with a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20. The flight was a demonstration of the B-1B’s external weapons carriage capabilities. (Air Force video by Joshua Miller)
