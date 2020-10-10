Members of the California Air National Guard's 146th Maintenance Group provided critical aircraft recovery support to assist Marines from Twentynine Palms as they removed a KC-130J that collided with a Marine F-35B in the city of Thermal, California.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774010
|VIRIN:
|201010-Z-QY689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076908
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|THERMAL, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal Guard partners with U.S. Marines to recover aircraft involved in air-to-air collision, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
