    Cal Guard partners with U.S. Marines to recover aircraft involved in air-to-air collision

    THERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Members of the California Air National Guard's 146th Maintenance Group provided critical aircraft recovery support to assist Marines from Twentynine Palms as they removed a KC-130J that collided with a Marine F-35B in the city of Thermal, California.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774010
    VIRIN: 201010-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108076908
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: THERMAL, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard partners with U.S. Marines to recover aircraft involved in air-to-air collision, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    CCDR

