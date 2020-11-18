Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG Peace Vanguard Detachment Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    MARANA, Ariz. -- Members of the Arizona Army National Guard came together to pass the mantle of leadership of the Peace Vanguard detachment from Maj. Joseph O'Niell to Lt. Col. Jack Denton in front of a small, socially-distant audience of Arizona and Singaporean leadership. Peace Vanguard is a Foreign Military Sales program between the U.S. and the Republic of Singapore. Arizona Army National Guard personnel provide AH-64D Apache helicopter training and maintenance support at Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana through the United States Army Flight Training Detachment (USAFTD) over a long-term period. USAFTD furthers the operational training of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Apache Squadron by providing the operational and maintenance expertise of assigned Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers that facilitates continuation training, joint operations and strengthening ties between Singapore and the
    United States via the Arizona National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 19:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774009
    VIRIN: 201118-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_108076907
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MARANA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Peace Vanguard Detachment Change of Command, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    AH-64
    Apache
    Arizona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT