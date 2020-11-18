AZNG Peace Vanguard Detachment Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARANA, Ariz. -- Members of the Arizona Army National Guard came together to pass the mantle of leadership of the Peace Vanguard detachment from Maj. Joseph O'Niell to Lt. Col. Jack Denton in front of a small, socially-distant audience of Arizona and Singaporean leadership. Peace Vanguard is a Foreign Military Sales program between the U.S. and the Republic of Singapore. Arizona Army National Guard personnel provide AH-64D Apache helicopter training and maintenance support at Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana through the United States Army Flight Training Detachment (USAFTD) over a long-term period. USAFTD furthers the operational training of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Apache Squadron by providing the operational and maintenance expertise of assigned Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers that facilitates continuation training, joint operations and strengthening ties between Singapore and the

United States via the Arizona National Guard.