MARANA, Ariz. -- Members of the Arizona Army National Guard came together to pass the mantle of leadership of the Peace Vanguard detachment from Maj. Joseph O'Niell to Lt. Col. Jack Denton in front of a small, socially-distant audience of Arizona and Singaporean leadership. Peace Vanguard is a Foreign Military Sales program between the U.S. and the Republic of Singapore. Arizona Army National Guard personnel provide AH-64D Apache helicopter training and maintenance support at Silverbell Army Heliport in Marana through the United States Army Flight Training Detachment (USAFTD) over a long-term period. USAFTD furthers the operational training of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Apache Squadron by providing the operational and maintenance expertise of assigned Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers that facilitates continuation training, joint operations and strengthening ties between Singapore and the
United States via the Arizona National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 19:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774009
|VIRIN:
|201118-Z-CZ735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076907
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MARANA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Peace Vanguard Detachment Change of Command, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT