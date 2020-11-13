Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Heritage Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    201113-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Nov. 13, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers remarks to the Navy on the importance of Native American Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    CNO

