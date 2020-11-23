Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW Commanding General Thanksgiving message

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Damaris Arias and Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Major General Michael S. Cederholm delivers his Thanksgiving holiday remarks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 23, 2020. Cederholm is the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2nd MAW). 2nd MAW is the air combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias and Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 16:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773985
    VIRIN: 201123-M-KW786-1001
    Filename: DOD_108076761
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    USMC
    2ND MAW
    thanksgiving
    message
    COMMSTRAT
    USMCnews

