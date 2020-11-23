Major General Michael S. Cederholm delivers his Thanksgiving holiday remarks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 23, 2020. Cederholm is the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2nd MAW). 2nd MAW is the air combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias and Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 16:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773985
|VIRIN:
|201123-M-KW786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076761
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW Commanding General Thanksgiving message, by Cpl Damaris Arias and LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
