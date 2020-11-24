Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Thanksgiving 2020 from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    201124-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 24, 2020) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, and Tom Barstow, Business Director for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, wishing you a very warm and Happy Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 where colonists in New England held a feast to express their gratitude for a bountiful harvest. In October of 1863 during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday on the third Thursday in November, which has become a longstanding American tradition. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020
    NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving 2020 from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Thanksgiving
    Navy
    NORFOLK

