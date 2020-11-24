Happy Thanksgiving 2020 from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201124-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 24, 2020) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, and Tom Barstow, Business Director for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, wishing you a very warm and Happy Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 where colonists in New England held a feast to express their gratitude for a bountiful harvest. In October of 1863 during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday on the third Thursday in November, which has become a longstanding American tradition. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)