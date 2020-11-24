Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Hold COVID-19 Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman; Kenneth R. Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; Thomas M. Muir, Washington Headquarters Services director; and Air Force Maj. Gen. Lee E. Payne, assistant director for combat support at the Defense Health Agency, spoke with reporters at the Pentagon about COVID-19-related issues, Nov. 24, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 16:14
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:51:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Hold COVID-19 Briefing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

