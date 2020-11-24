Defense Officials Hold COVID-19 Briefing

Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman; Kenneth R. Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security; Thomas M. Muir, Washington Headquarters Services director; and Air Force Maj. Gen. Lee E. Payne, assistant director for combat support at the Defense Health Agency, spoke with reporters at the Pentagon about COVID-19-related issues, Nov. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 16:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773973
|Filename:
|DOD_108076632
|Length:
|00:51:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
