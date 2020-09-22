Various medical personnel from Cannon AFB teamed up with SERE Specialists for a three-day wilderness excursion. While hiking through the Sierra Blanca mountains, the individuals were constantly tested with medical emergency scenarios designed to show the importance of austere medicine techniques. Along with the medical scenarios, the individuals also learned various wilderness survival techniques from the SERE Specialists, vital for real-world operations downrange.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773967
|VIRIN:
|201124-F-VK515-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076586
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CANNON AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OSM Wilderness Exercise 22SEP2020, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
