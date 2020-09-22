OSM Wilderness Exercise 22SEP2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various medical personnel from Cannon AFB teamed up with SERE Specialists for a three-day wilderness excursion. While hiking through the Sierra Blanca mountains, the individuals were constantly tested with medical emergency scenarios designed to show the importance of austere medicine techniques. Along with the medical scenarios, the individuals also learned various wilderness survival techniques from the SERE Specialists, vital for real-world operations downrange.