    OSM Wilderness Exercise 22SEP2020

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Various medical personnel from Cannon AFB teamed up with SERE Specialists for a three-day wilderness excursion. While hiking through the Sierra Blanca mountains, the individuals were constantly tested with medical emergency scenarios designed to show the importance of austere medicine techniques. Along with the medical scenarios, the individuals also learned various wilderness survival techniques from the SERE Specialists, vital for real-world operations downrange.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773967
    VIRIN: 201124-F-VK515-001
    Filename: DOD_108076586
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSM Wilderness Exercise 22SEP2020, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    USAF

